Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Price – 1 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices moved down as both local and international markets remained under pressure. Per Tola gold prices plunged by Rs 2,500 per tola and Rs 2,143 per 10 grams, pushing rates down to Rs 456,962 per tola and Rs 391,771 per 10 grams, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per Tola 456,962 ↓ 2,500 Gold Per 10 Grams 391,771 ↓ 2,143 Silver Per Tola 7,718 ↓ 212 Silver Per 10 Grams 6,616 ↓ 182

The global bullion market also witnessed a notable downturn, with gold prices dropping by USD 25 to settle at USD 4,346 per ounce. Silver suffered even heavier losses, shedding $2.12 to close at $72.43 per ounce.

Amid global dip, domestic silver prices also fell, declining by Rs 212 per tola and Rs 182 per 10 grams to stand at Rs 7,718 per tola and Rs 6,616 per 10 grams, the association reported.

Market sources cautioned that open market rates for gold and silver may differ from the official prices set by the jewellers association, adding to uncertainty as the new year begins.