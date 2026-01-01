New Year Nightmare in Karachi as over 25 people injured in aerial firing

KARACHI – The start of 2026 turned into nightmare for Karachi residents as reckless New Year celebrations led to more than 25 people being injured in aerial firing incidents across the metropolis.

Hospitals and rescue officials reported injuries ranging from young children to the elderly amid dangerous consequences of illegal practice.

Among victims were women and two young girls who were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Civil Hospital Karachi, and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Injured children included 8-year-old Fareeha near Safora and 11-year-old Mah Jabeen in Korangi’s Area Market. 18-year-old Wajiha in Mahmoodabad also remained among those injured, 40-year-old Aleena in Qayyumabad’s D Area, and 55-year-old Shameem Umar in Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33 were also victims.

The injured also included 53-year-old Meraj Bano in Lines Area, 24-year-old Ajwa near Chandni Chowk in Azam Basti, 35-year-old Drees Shafiq in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 2, Mukhtiar in Chanesar Goth, 33-year-old Nabeel in Golimar, 40-year-old Naik Muhammad near New Sabzi Mandi, and 20-year-old Ahmed in Korangi No. 5.

Further injuries were reported from Pak Colony, Azam Basti, Five Star Chowrangi, Johar Mor, Liaquatabad near Sindhi Hotel, Lea Market, Kala Pul, Musa Colony, Lyari, Korangi No. 4, Mauripur, Manzoor Colony, and Kashmir Road, with victims ranging in age from teenagers to seniors.

Authorities have urgently warned the public to abandon aerial firing, stressing that this reckless tradition endangers countless innocent lives every year.

These incidents were reported despite strong warning from Karachi police which warned that anyone involved in celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve will face arrest. Strict measures were implemented to ensure public safety, including deploying drones to monitor activities across the district in real time.