‘Data for Sale’: Jazz under fire for allegedly selling customer information to businesses

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistani government is accused of spying on millions of people, the country’s largest telecom provider Jazz also sparked new controversy, selling citizens’ personal records to businesses.

Imagine this as your mobile location, call logs, even the history of every trip you’ve taken abroad sold online. Investigators said the nightmare is already here. A report shared by a digital portal said, the stolen personal data is being traded for shockingly low amounts.

For mere Rs500, anyone can track a person’s location. gets you a full record of their calls. For 5,000, you can peek into their overseas travel history. This is not just one-off incident. Only months ago, Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team confirmed that the login details of more than 180 million users had been compromised in a global breach, affecting social media accounts, bank logins, hospital systems, and government portals.

The scandal took sharp turn also blasted Jazz for selling out its own customers. His outrage struck a nerve. For years, Jazz subscribers have complained of relentless spam calls and promotional SMS, now, a corporate executive was saying what millions had long suspected as their data was being misused.

As per privacy policy of Jazz, the company says it shares data with third parties for billing, customer support, and marketing. The company insists that when it comes to advertising partnerships, only anonymized data is used.