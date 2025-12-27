Shaheen Chowk Underpass construction delays exams at Islamabad universities

ISLAMABAD – The ongoing construction of the Shaheen Chowk underpass in Islamabad has disrupted traffic flow on a key route, leading to the postponement of exams at major universities in the city.

Universities such as Bahria University and Air University have announced the delay of their scheduled exams for December 27 and 28, leaving students frustrated and anxious.

Reports said students received SMS notifications informing them of the change, citing limited access around Shaheen Chowk as the reason for the delay.

The messages further stated that new exam dates would be announced later by the respective department heads.

However, the lack of an official announcement has only added to the confusion among students, many of whom are concerned that the sudden postponement will affect their preparation. There is also fear that this delay might push back the semester break.

The situation has arisen as the Shaheen Chowk underpass project nears completion. Located at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Khayaban-e-Iqbal, the project has long caused disruptions due to traffic diversions and alternative routes, leading to significant difficulties for commuters.

Recently, Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the project and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure there were no further delays in the remaining work. According to CDA officials, most of the structural work is complete, with road carpeting and finishing still underway.

They have assured that the underpass will be ready for inauguration next week.