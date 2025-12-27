Pakistan Naval Academy marks 124th Midshipman, 32nd Short Service Course Passing Out Parade

KARACHI – A spectacular display of naval precision and discipline as Pakistan Naval Academy held passing out parade of 124th Midshipman Course and 32nd Short Service Commission Course, where distinguished guests witnessed the academy’s finest talent.

The passing out ceremony was graced by Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Bin Ali, Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Forces, as the chief guest. The occasion started with a warm welcome by the Chief of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, who personally greeted the visiting dignitary.

The cadets paid salute to Admiral Naveed Ashraf, while Rear Admiral Ahmed Al Bin Ali inspected the parade, observing the outstanding display of skill, discipline, and coordination.

Pakistan Naval Academy Passing Out Parade

Midshipman Shahab Ahmed was awarded prestigious Academy Sword, while Midshipman Muhammad Aziz Abbas received Ceremonial Sword for overall best performance. Highlighting international dimension of academy, Officer Cadet Omar Mukhtar from Pakistan and Officer Cadet Al-Dhabi Fahad Hussam Fareed from Iraq were honored with the Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal.

Addressing cadets and attendees, Rear Admiral Ahmed Al Bin Ali expressed heartfelt gratitude to Pakistan Navy, remarking that he too is an alumnus of the Pakistan Naval Academy. He stressed that cadets have world of opportunities ahead and urged them to utilize their skills to serve their nation with excellence.

Rear Admiral hailed Pakistan Naval Academy for its world-class professional training and underlined importance of nurturing professionalism and leadership. He also highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, affirming that the friendship between the two countries, rooted in Islamic brotherhood, will continue to flourish.

“Training cadets from other countries at the Pakistan Naval Academy is a matter of immense pride,” he stated, inspiring both local and international cadets to uphold the highest standards in their naval careers.

The event not only celebrated individual achievements but also underscored the Pakistan Naval Academy’s role in shaping the future leaders of the sea, strengthening international naval cooperation, and promoting professional excellence.