Jazz hits back at Auditor General audit report amid overcharging allegations

KARACHI — Jazz responded to startling findings of Auditor General of Pakistan’s (AGP) 25 Telecommunication Sector Audit, maintaining that the company operates fully in accordance with the country’s regulatory requirements.

The country’s leading telecom operator stated that all its tariffs and services are launched only after receiving formal approval from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), following established and transparent procedures. Jazz has also submitted detailed documentation confirming timely approvals and mandated contributions.

The company reassured its customers that all services offered are lawful, affordable, and approved by the regulator. Jazz emphasized its ongoing commitment to providing fair, reliable, and transparent services to millions of Pakistani, saying the matter should be considered in the context of regulatory facts, documented approvals, and the roles of relevant sector authorities.

In its report, Auditor General alleged that Jazz charged its subscribers as the company reportedly applied rates higher than those sanctioned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which could constitute a violation of the Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996, and the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations, 2009.

PTA has also refuted the overcharging allegations, confirming that Jazz’s tariffs were approved and that no overbilling occurred. The regulator clarified that it did not forward its position to the Prime Minister, but only communicated its rejection of the AGP’s overbilling claims.