Jazz, Zong under fire for Overcharging, Illegal Spectrum use in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Telecom industry in Pakistan is facing intense scrutiny after the government audit exposed serious financial irregularities by leading operators, Jazz and Zong. The report highlights overbilling, illegal spectrum usage, and regulatory lapses that could cost the national exchequer billions of rupees.

Jazz, former Mobilink, allegedly overcharged its users by Rs6.58 billion in the 2023-24 FY. The audit found that several popular packages were billed above PTA-approved rates.

The report revealed that “Monthly Super Duper” billed at Rs1,043 instead of Rs955.

“Monthly Freedom” Package charged at Rs1,739 instead of Rs1,652.

“Monthly YouTube & Social Offer” billed at Rs434 instead of Rs348, causing over Rs2 billion in excess charges for this plan alone.

Telecom Authority was also criticized for failing to enforce tariff regulations and allowing Jazz to hike prices by up to 15pc per quarter. Experts warn that the exit of Telenor and limited market competition have made such practices easier to execute, leaving subscribers vulnerable.

On the other hand, the audit also revealed Zong continued using temporary additional spectrum illegally after its 2G license expired six years back, leading to potential losses of Rs53.5 billion.

The spectrum was initially allocated to address interference from Indian networks in Punjab and Sindh, Zong reportedly used it for LTE services in unauthorized areas.

PTA had directed Zong to vacate the spectrum and pay penalties totaling Rs18.042 billion for the period 2019–2024. Despite court orders, the spectrum was not recovered, though Zong later signed a PTA license in October 2024 following Supreme Court directives. Previous audits had already flagged similar issues, signaling a recurring problem.

Auditor General of Pakistan recommended full inquiry into these matters, stressing the need for strict enforcement of tariff and spectrum rules.