Two dead as drunk driver rams ambulance into car in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Two people were killed and seven others injured after a drunk driver rammed an ambulance into a car in Faisalabad.

The incident occurred on Canal Road, where a car collided violently with an ambulance.

Rescue officials reported that the crash resulted in the deaths of two passengers in the car, while four others were injured. Three people aboard the ambulance also sustained minor injuries.

Police investigations revealed that the ambulance driver and two other occupants were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The police have taken the three individuals into custody for further questioning.

Earlier this month, a fatal accident occurred near the Zahir Peer Interchange in Rahim Yar Khan. A bus and an ambulance collided, resulting in three fatalities and seven injuries. The injured and deceased were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue workers confirmed that the ambulance involved in the Rahim Yar Khan accident was transporting a body to Karachi when the crash took place.

Authorities have launched investigations into both accidents to determine the causes and hold those responsible accountable.