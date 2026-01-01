Key players named as Australia announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026

SYDNEY – National selectors of Australia have announced a 15-man squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India with key players including Pat Cummins returning to the team.

The selectors opted for a spin-heavy squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India, while big-hitting Hobart Hurricanes star Mitchell Owen is the most notable omission from the 15-man squad.

The 2021 tournament winners also opted not to pick a left-arm paceman in the absence of Mitchell Starc and Spencer Johnson, preferring Brisbane Heat strike weapon Xavier Bartlett over the Sixers’ Ben Dwarshuis.

Cooper Connolly, who has not played in any of the Aussies’ past 12 T20 Internationals, is the surprise inclusion while Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann and Bartlett are also in line to make their World Cup debuts in the tournament beginning February 7.

Starc has missed just one of the past six ICC’s T20 events but retired from the format at international level late last year. Johnson shaped as his heir in a format that values left-arm seam highly but the Heat star is nursing a back injury.

Dwarshuis was given every chance to make a play for the spot – only Nathan Ellis has played more than Dwarshuis’ 10 T20Is since July among Australian quicks – but ultimately lost out to the skilful new-ball bowler Bartlett for the final pace spot.

Owen has played even more frequently over the past six months (13 T20Is – only two Aussies have played more) but the return of fellow seam-bowling allrounder Cameron Green has squeezed him out. The in-form Marcus Stoinis is also a vastly more experienced option.

Both Owen and Dwarshuis, as well as other fringe T20 players like Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Alex Carey and Josh Philippe, could come back into contention given there are injury clouds over three of Australia’s most important players.

A scan on Pat Cummins’ back later this month will determine whether he will be right for the tournament. Josh Hazlewood and Tim David meanwhile are both on the comeback trail from hamstring injuries. ICC rules permit squad changes until January 31.

Australia’s group-stage matches are all being played in Sri Lanka, where spin bowlers account for 43.5 per cent of the wickets taken in men’s T20 internationals and operate at an economy rate on average 1.25 runs fewer per over than their pace-bowling counterparts.

The Aussies will then travel to India for at least some of their Super Eights games, while prior to the tournament Mitch Marsh’s men will play a three-T20I series against Pakistan beginning later this month.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa