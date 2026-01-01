Murree Expressway closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall

ISLAMABAD – The Murree Expressway has been closed for all traffic due to heavy snowfall, with the road blocked from the Phulgran Toll Plaza to Murree.

According to the motorway police, access is restricted for general traffic, but the road remains open for local residents and emergency vehicles.

The authorities are working to clear the snow and restore traffic flow. The closure comes as many tourists have flocked to popular winter destinations, including Murree, Galyat, Nathia Gali, and Thandiani, following the first snowfall of the season.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more snow and rain, with strong winds and thunderstorms expected across several regions. Areas like Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Galyat, and the Neelum Valley are predicted to experience further snowfall, while cities like Islamabad and Lahore may see rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Road closures and icy conditions are expected to cause disruptions in traffic, and authorities have warned of the possibility of landslides in the northern regions, including upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

While most of Balochistan is forecast to remain cold, the weather in Sindh is expected to stay dry and chilly. Snowfall in Murree has led to a sharp drop in temperatures, increasing the chill in the twin cities.