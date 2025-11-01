Jazz, other telecos to face CCP probe over Hidden Charges, Misleading Ads

ISLAMABAD – Mobile consumers across Pakistan have long lamented unexplained deductions, hidden service charges, and internet packages that mysteriously run out long before expected. For years, complaints piled up from prepaid balance disappearing overnight to “unlimited” internet that was not really unlimited.

Lately, Islamabad High Court has thrown out appeals by Jazz, Zong, PTCL, and other companies, calling them incompetent and clearing the way for Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to move full steam ahead with long-delayed investigations.

The ruling is major win for consumer rights and strong affirmation of commission power to probe all sectors of the economy including telecom even when other regulatory bodies are in place.

The case stems from show-cause notices issued by Competition Commission of Pakistan accusing telecom firms of misleading marketing tactics, like hidden fees on prepaid cards and so-called unlimited internet packages that secretly came with data limits.

A screenshot of a user who shared his experience on social portal

In recent judgment, the court held that under the Competition Act, 2010, CCP is fully authorized to investigate, demand information, and act against anti-competitive conduct, even without a formal complaint. The verdict specifically drew attention to 2014 probe against Wi-Tribe, where “unlimited” broadband offers were found to be potentially deceptive.

IHC made it clear that no sector is beyond the CCP’s reach. Even industries with their own regulators can face CCP scrutiny if they’re found engaging in unfair competition or misleading masses.

For years, telecom companies had blocked CCP inquiries through stay orders, effectively stalling investigations since 2014. But with this ruling, those barriers have been removed, and CCP now has the green light to resume its crackdown. Consumer advocates are hailing the verdict as a game-changer. “This could finally bring truth and transparency to telecom pricing,” one industry watcher said.

The decision is said to be new era of accountability in Pakistan’s telecom sector, ending years of unchecked marketing practices and giving the CCP unprecedented momentum to enforce fair competition across all industries.

Jazz Tops PTA Complaint List

Jazz, the company with has 72 million subscribers, emerged as most complained-about mobile operator in March 2025, leading the chart with thousands of frustrated users voicing their concerns. Out of 9,476 total complaints lodged by telecom users across Pakistan, a massive 3,799 were against Jazz.

Zong received over 2300 complaints, followed by Telenor with 1,727 and Ufone 4G with 1,151. PTA’s report highlighted 387 complaints against internet service providers (ISPs) and 81 against basic telephony services, showing that service quality remains a major concern for consumers nationwide.