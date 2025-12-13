Man arrested for crossing Lahore Ring Road on foot

LAHORE – A citizen has been arrested and a case registered against him for crossing Lahore’s Ring Road on foot.

The incident occurred near the Nawaz Sharif Underpass, where the individual was seen walking across the busy road.

The case was filed at the Defence C Police Station, with the FIR stating that the pedestrian caused a disruption in traffic, potentially endangering the lives of others.

Authorities have emphasized that such actions pose significant risks and disrupt the smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Lahore police have claimed a significant decline in the city’s crime rate, reporting a 52% reduction in serious crimes during the first 11 months of 2024-2025.

According to police records, the comparative analysis shows a notable decrease in various criminal activities.

The statistics reveal a 73% reduction in calls to the Rescue 15 service, a 49% decrease in robberies, and a 73% drop in street crimes. Additionally, theft-related incidents have fallen by 30%, marking a significant improvement in public safety.

DIG Operations, Faisal Kamran, attributed the decline in crime to government support, the implementation of advanced technology, and the dedicated efforts of the police force.