Overseas Pakistani moves SHC after family declares him dead to steal property

KARACHI – An overseas Pakistani has filed a case in the Sindh High Court after discovering that his family had falsely declared him dead in order to gain control over his property, it emerged on Saturday.

Imran Malik, who had been living abroad for four years, returned to Pakistan only to find that his Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) had been blocked, and his status was listed as deceased.

Upon further investigation, Malik found that his own family members had been behind the fraudulent declaration, a move they had made to lay claim to his property.

Malik’s identity had been considered invalid, and his legal documents marked as if he were no longer alive.

Disturbed by the situation, Malik has taken legal action and is now seeking justice from the Sindh High Court, challenging the wrongful actions of his family.

He is demanding that his CNIC be reinstated and the fraudulent claim be officially revoked.

The case has sparked a conversation about property disputes and identity theft within families, highlighting the potential for abuse when it comes to inheritance and family affairs.

Malik’s legal pursuit is ongoing, and the court will hear the matter in the coming weeks.