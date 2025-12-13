Latest

Online taxi driver arrested for attempting to sexually abuse 13-year-old student

By Our Correspondent
11:29 am | Dec 13, 2025
LAHORE – Green Town Police in Lahore have arrested an online taxi driver for attempting to sexually abuse a 13-year-old student

The incident occurred when the driver, while taking the child home from school, made inappropriate advances inside the vehicle.

According to police reports, the victim’s loud screams alerted the driver’s actions, causing him to abandon the child outside their home before fleeing the scene.

Authorities used modern technology to trace the suspect’s location, leading to his swift arrest. A formal case has been filed against him, and he has been handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.

SP Saddar, Rana Hussain Tahir, commended the timely action of the SHO and the police team, announcing that they would receive certificates of appreciation.

Our Correspondent

