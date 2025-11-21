CCP issues notices to leading private schools for forced sale of logo workbooks, uniforms to students

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued show cause notices to several leading private schools over the forced sale of notebooks, workbooks, and uniforms carrying their logos.

The commission has termed this practice a violation of the Competition Act, as it forces students to buy expensive branded items instead of allowing them to seek more affordable alternatives.

CCP said many private schools have made secret agreements with specific vendors, leading to the sale of logo-branded products that are priced up to 280% higher than the regular market value.

Due to the conditions imposed by the schools, parents are forced to buy these products despite availability of cheaper alternatives in the market.

The Commission has said that such practices not only harm the students and their families but also breach the spirit of fair competition in the market.

The CCP has emphasized that nearly 50% of the country’s students are enrolled in private schools, and the mandatory purchase of expensive products impacts millions of students and their families.

List of Schools Issued CCP Notice:

Beaconhouse

Westminster

The City School

Headstart

LGS (Lahore Grammar School)

Froebel’s

Roots International

Roots Millennium

KIPS

Allied Schools

Supernova

Dar-e-Arqam

STEP

United Charter

Smart School

The CCP has directed the schools to submit a written response to the show cause notices within 14 days, warning that they can face a fine of up to Rs75 million in case of violating regulations.