Tea offered as Indian Air Force officers pose for photos with Pakistan’s JF-17 jet at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI – At the prestigious Dubai Airshow 2025, Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder once again took center stage, capturing the attention of aviation enthusiasts from around the world, including members of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and navy.

The JF-17 Thunder, a symbol of Pakistan’s advanced military aviation, impressed not only the general public but also military personnel from neighboring countries following its performance during a conflict with Indian in May this year.

Indian Air Force officers visited Pakistan’s pavilion at the airshow. Pakistani pilots welcomed the Indian counterparts, offering them a cup of tea.

While the Indian officers graciously declined the offer with a polite apology, opting for water instead.

Pakistani officials emphasized that no matter who the guest may be, they are always welcome with open arms and a warm greeting.

As the JF-17 Thunder was showcased in the display area, several Indian Air Force personnel took the opportunity to capture the moment by posing for photos next to the aircraft. The images quickly circulated on social media.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) humorously pointed out the contrast between the friendly interaction between the pilots and the tensions between cricket players, saying, “Pilots can laugh together, but cricketers can’t shake hands?”

Meanwhile, a Facebook user from Pakistan praised the professionalism of the Pakistani Air Force, stating, “The Pakistan Air Force treats its guests with respect and is never hesitant to offer a cup of fantastic tea.”

As the airshow continues to unfold, the JF-17 Thunder has not only reinforced Pakistan’s reputation for innovation and excellence in military aviation but has also sparked an unexpected but welcome display of goodwill and camaraderie between the air forces of two nations with a complex relationship.