Goods transporters call off 10-day strike after successful talks with government

KARACHI – Negotiations between goods transporters and the government have been successful, after which an immediate end to the strike that had been ongoing for the past 10 days has been announced.

According to a spokesperson for the Goods Transporters Association, the government has accepted most of their demands. As a result, the strike has been called off with immediate effect, and vehicles will resume operations from tonight.

The goods transporters had demanded amendments to the relevant act, withdrawal of FIRs and fines against drivers and vehicle owners, allocation of space for 1,000 containers at ports, and the clearance of vehicles stranded at the Pak-Afghan border.

Additionally, the Goods Transport Association had also demanded the deployment of mobile units on highways and motorways for the issuance of LTV and HTV driving licenses.