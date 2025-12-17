KP amends judicial service rules, scraps experience requirement for civil judges

PESHAWAR – Amendments have been made to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Service Rules, removing the requirement of two years of legal practice for appointment as a civil judge.

According to the notification, the principle of seniority-cum-fitness has been abolished under Judicial Service Rule 5, and selections will now be made purely on merit.

The notification further states that promotions will be granted on the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee, while regular promotions from BPS-19 to BPS-21 will not be possible without completion of the required service period.

It has also been made mandatory to complete training and pass examinations for promotion.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has rejected the new procedure for the appointment of civil judges and demanded that the government withdraw its decision to appoint judges without prior legal experience.