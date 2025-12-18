Pakistan announce squad for ICC U19 World Cup

LAHORE – Farhan Yousaf will continue to captain Pakistan U19 as the 15-member squad has been confirmed for the upcoming tri-series in Zimbabwe and the ICC U19 World Cup.

The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe, will be played from 25 December to 6 January. It will serve as preparation for the ICC U19 World Cup, which will take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from 15 January to 6 February. Both tournaments will be contested in the 50-over format.

Pakistan U19 are currently competing in the ACC U19 Asia Cup in Dubai and will face Bangladesh in the semi-final on Friday, 19 December. The final of the eight-team tournament is scheduled for Sunday, 21 December in Dubai.

The only change to the 15-member squad from the Asia Cup is the inclusion of right-arm fast bowler Umar Zaib, who replaces left-arm spinner Mohammad Huzaifa for the tri-series and the ICC U19 World Cup.

Pakistan U19 will play a minimum of four matches in the tri-series, with the top two teams qualifying for the final on 6 January.

Pakistan Squad

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib

Non-traveling reserves:

Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar and Mohammad Huzaifa