Pakistan Navy launches fourth Hangor class submarine in China

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its fourth Hangor Class submarine, GHAZI, at the Shuangliu Base in Wuhan, China.

Following this launch, all four Hangor Class submarines being constructed in China have entered the sea trial phase and are approaching their handover to Pakistan.

This development is part of a wider Pakistan–China agreement for the procurement of eight Hangor Class submarines. Under the deal, four submarines are being built in China, while the remaining four will be manufactured in Pakistan at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) through a Transfer of Technology (ToT) initiative.

The Hangor Class submarines feature cutting-edge sensors and advanced weapons systems capable of engaging targets from extended ranges. Designed to strengthen maritime security, these vessels are expected to play a crucial role in maintaining regional stability and peace, underscoring the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to modernisation and operational readiness.

Senior officials from both Pakistan and China attended the launch ceremony, reflecting the growing defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.