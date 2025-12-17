Technical, agriculture groups proposed at matric level

LAHORE – A proposal has been put forward to introduce two new educational groups at the matriculation level across the country, suggesting the teaching of Technical and Agriculture subjects at this level.

A consultative meeting of the IBCC has been convened regarding the two new educational groups at the matric level, in which the grouping of subjects and alternative pathways for higher education will be reviewed.

The IBCC meeting will be held on December 23 in Islamabad, where eligibility for admission into Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering groups at the intermediate level will also be considered.

The meeting will discuss equivalence of alternative subjects at the matric level and make decisions regarding the equivalence of foreign educational credentials.

Discussions will also cover General and Vocational Training education, while the eligibility of students pursuing Matric Technical and Agriculture for Medical and Engineering admissions will be reviewed.

Additionally, a proposal to establish a national working group for educational reforms is also included in the agenda.