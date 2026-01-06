Sameer Minhas breaks world record with fastest Under-19 ODI century

Pakistan Under-19 cricket team’s opening batter Sameer Minhas has broken the world record for the fastest century in Under-19 cricket.

The rising Pakistan Under-19 opener made history in youth One-Day cricket on Tuesday by surpassing the previous record held by India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi for the fastest century.

Sameer Minhas achieved this milestone during the final of the ODI tri-series between Pakistan Under-19 and hosts Zimbabwe in Harare.

He brought up his blistering century in just 42 balls, making it the fastest hundred in the history of youth One-Day internationals.

The previous record belonged to India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had scored a century off 52 balls against England in July last year.

Continuing his superb form in the final against Zimbabwe, Sameer Minhas played a stunning knock of 114 runs off 51 balls, which included 17 fours and five sixes.

Thanks to his aggressive batting, Pakistan comfortably chased Zimbabwe Under-19’s target of 159 runs with the loss of just one wicket and clinched the ODI tri-series title.