Amnesty Int’l warns 27th Amendment dents Judicial Independence, Rule of Law in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s 27th constitutional amendment, which was passed in November last year, is being condemned as a direct attack on judicial independence, fair trials, and the rule of law.

Amnesty International warns that the amendment will weaken the judiciary while providing lifetime immunity to the President, and top military officials, shielding them from accountability. The global human rights watchdog demanded immediate review, urging that judges’ independence, impartiality, and protection be ensured so they can perform their duties without interference.

The organization said legislation was rushed through parliament, the draft amendment was approved by the Cabinet on November 8, presented to the Senate immediately afterward, and passed by the National Assembly with a two-thirds majority on November 13, the same day President signed it into law. Amnesty pointed out that civil society consultation was completely ignored, and the joint Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice made only minor changes.

Amnesty said amendment grants lifetime and wide-ranging immunity to top state officials, which could allow them to exercise unlimited and arbitrary powers while ignoring the rule of law. According to the organization, this is a clear violation of the fundamental human right to equality. “Under international law, public officials may receive immunity, but there are clear limits—especially in cases involving war crimes and major violations,” Amnesty stressed.

The timing of the amendment also raised eyebrows. Both opposition leaders in parliamentary houses had been declared ineligible, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was denied its electoral symbol and certain reserved seats, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the overwhelming parliamentary support for the amendment.