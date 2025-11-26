Winter timings for Islamabad schools announced

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the winter timetable for educational institutions in Islamabad.

The winter schedule will be effective from Dec 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026. For single-shift schools, timings from Monday to Thursday will be 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM.

On Fridays, single-shift schools will operate from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and pre-one classes will also run from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

For double-shift schools, the morning shift will be 8:15 AM to 1:15 PM, and the evening shift from Monday to Thursday will run from 1:15 PM to 6:00 PM.

The FDE has issued instructions regarding the winter timetable to all Area Education Officers.