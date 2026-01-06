Varun Dhawan’s controversial statement on Pakistan sparks social media backlash

Bollywood’s famous actor Varun Dhawan has once again made headlines due to a controversial statement related to Pakistan.

In Bollywood, films made on the theme of tensions between India and Pakistan often spark controversy, and statements by artists further inflame public emotions in both countries.

Varun Dhawan recently attended the song launch event of his upcoming film Border 2, where one of his remarks caused an uproar on social media.

Border 2 is a war-based film starring Varun Dhawan alongside Sunny Deol and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is being described as a sequel to the popular 1997 film Border and is being linked to patriotic sentiments in India.

During the event, Varun Dhawan said that such films convey a message to the younger generation that India has complete capability to defend itself.

According to him, India is a proponent of peace and love, but also knows how to respond when it comes to protecting the country. Referring to the 1971 war, he made a statement that many circles termed provocative against Pakistan.

Following Varun Dhawan’s remarks, there was a strong reaction, especially from Pakistani social media users. On Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, many users mocked the actor’s statement and called it a “filmy dialogue.”

Some users commented that India takes revenge only in films, while others made sarcastic remarks in the context of recent Pakistan–India tensions.

One user wrote, “You’ve forgotten reality; everything only looks good in movies.”

Another said, “You’re always after Pakistan—try thinking about yourselves too. Anyway, if you’re so eager, come and try it.”

Another comment stated, “India targets Pakistan at every opportunity, even if it’s just a film.”