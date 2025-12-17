Justice Tariq Jahangiri accuses IHC CJ Sarfraz Dogar of pressuring him to resign!

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court witnessed another dramatic incident as Justice Tariq Jahangiri, who is facing an alleged fake degree case, made explosive allegations against Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar.

Justice Jahangiri formally requested that Chief Justice Dogar recuse himself from the bench hearing the high-profile case. He claimed that Chief Justice Dogar personally suggested that he resign from his position. According to the petition, Dogar allegedly admitted that there was “pressure” on him to hear case against Jahangiri.

“I was told to resign and hand over [the matter] to him,” Justice Jahangiri said. He argued that, after these events, Chief Justice Dogar is not eligible to hear his case. “By discussing a pending case, Chief has violated the Code of Conduct,” the petition alleged. He further claimed that instead of following the proper judicial protocol under pressure, the Chief Justice advised him to step down, an act that undermines judicial integrity.

In further dramatic twist, Justice Jahangiri revealed that he already approached Supreme Judicial Council against Chief Justice Dogar, urging that he should immediately excuse himself from hearing the fake degree case.

The ongoing case against Justice Jahangiri in Islamabad High Court already drawn nationwide attention, and the high-stakes hearing is set to continue tomorrow, Thursday. The latest developments raise serious questions about judicial ethics and potential interference at the highest levels of the judiciary.