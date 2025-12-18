Pakistan kabaddi athlete under fire for playing for Indian team, waving flag

LAHORE – The General Council of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has called an emergency meeting following reports that Pakistani kabaddi player Ubaidullah played for an Indian team, wore its jersey, and waved the Indian flag during a tournament.

Federation Secretary Rana Sarwar said that PKF Chairman Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has convened the meeting on December 27 to review the matter. He clarified that 16 Pakistani players participated in a tournament held in Bahrain; however, the team was neither a national side nor approved by the federation.

According to the secretary, no permission was sought from the government or the federation, and no no-objection certificates (NOCs) were issued to the players. He stated that the team was self-created and used Pakistan’s name without authorization.

Rana Sarwar described the act of a national-level player competing for an Indian team and waving its flag as unacceptable. He said the federation would conduct a thorough investigation and take the strictest possible action. He added that action would also be taken against self-styled promoters and that no one would be allowed to organize or participate in illegal events.

He further emphasized that the federation would not allow Pakistan’s name to be tarnished under any circumstances. While players from different countries may play together at club level, he said representing a foreign team and waving its national flag was deeply regrettable.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation reiterated its commitment to protecting the country’s image and enforcing discipline within the sport.