NCCIA corruption scandal: Resignations of 4 officers approved

ISLAMABAD – A major development has taken place in the corruption scandal involving a social media influencer, as the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has approved the resignations of four officers.

The Federal Secretary for Interior has approved the resignations of four NCCIA officers, including the Deputy Director. These resignations have been approved with effect from November 20.

The officers who resigned include Deputy Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, Assistant Director Muhammad Usman, Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz, and Assistant Director Asma Majeed.

It may be recalled that last month, several NCCIA officers were arrested in connection with taking bribes from social media influencers, including Ducky Bhai, after which they submitted their resignations.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore had registered corruption cases against eight NCCIA officers.

Out of the eight arrested NCCIA officers, seven included an Additional Director, a Deputy Director, Assistant Directors, and Sub-Inspectors, against whom cases were registered.