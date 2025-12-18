Azerbaijan declines to join US-proposed international force for Gaza

BAKU – Uncertainty remains surrounding the formation of a proposed international stabilization force for Gaza, as Azerbaijan has clarified that it does not intend to join the US-backed initiative.

According to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Azerbaijan was invited to a US-supported conference held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, but chose not to attend the meeting. The conference was aimed at initiating preliminary preparations for the proposed international force intended for Gaza.

The report further stated that Azerbaijan has also shown no interest in joining the Abraham Accords, despite maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel.

This position highlights Baku’s cautious approach toward participating in multilateral security or political arrangements linked to the Gaza situation.

Haaretz also reported that nearly 15 countries declined to take part in the Doha conference. Those countries reportedly include Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Belgium, Romania, Estonia, South Korea, and Nepal, reflecting broader hesitation among several states regarding involvement in the proposed stabilization force.

The absence of multiple countries from the meeting underscores the ongoing uncertainty over the structure, mandate, and international support for the proposed force in Gaza.