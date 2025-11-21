PSL announces date for auction of two new franchises

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League on Friday announced that the auction for the two new PSL franchise teams will take place on 6 January, 2026.

This marks a significant milestone in the league’s continued expansion and its commitment to expanding its footprint across Pakistan.

The addition of two new teams will also create fresh commercial, sporting and fan engagement opportunities.

The pool of cities shortlisted for potential franchise allocation includes:

1. Faisalabad

2. Rawalpindi

3. Hyderabad

4. Sialkot

5. Muzaffarabad

6. Gilgit

The successful bidders at the auction will have the right to choose from amongst these city/team names. Only technically qualified bidders will be invited to the Auction.

The PSL, now recognised as one of the premier T20 leagues globally, continues to grow in stature, commercial strength and fan following.

The PCB and PSL Management look forward to welcoming new stakeholders to the HBL PSL ecosystem and to further elevating the league’s impact on Pakistan cricket.

A day earlier, the PCB refuted news circulating in the media regarding the finalisation of the two city names for the new HBL PSL franchises.