Punjab decides to sell products made by prisoners online

LAHORE – Punjab has introduced a new initiative allowing products made by prisoners in provincial jails to be sold online.

The Punjab Home Department and Jail Department has signed an agreement with an e-commerce platform in this regard.

Under this agreement, a variety of products manufactured in different Punjab jails, such as carpets, tiles, furniture, LED bulbs, shoes, gloves, footballs, clothes, soap, phenyl, and washing powder, will be available for purchase online.

This initiative allows residents to conveniently purchase quality jail-made goods from the comfort of their homes.

According to the Home Department, this step will not only increase the sales of inmate-made products but also improve the wages and living conditions of the prisoners. The program will provide skilled prisoners with employment opportunities, allowing them to contribute to their families and society while serving their sentences.

Punjab’s jails also provide vocational training in various fields, including barbering, tailoring, cooking, motorcycle mechanics, and electrical work. Experienced instructors teach these trades, enabling inmates to acquire skills that will help them reintegrate into society upon release.