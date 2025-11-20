Over 30 Indian-backed terrorists killed in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – At least 30 Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists were killed during a series of intelligence-based operations carried out by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, an operation conducted in Mohmand district on November 18-19 resulted in the killing of four terrorists.

“Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat district. During the ensuing exchange of fire, two Khawarij terrorists were neutralised by security forces,” the statement added.

In Tank district, security forces killed an additional Fitna al-Khawarij operative during a separate encounter.

A targeted operation in Kurram district on November 19, following intelligence reports of militant presence, resulted in the elimination of 12 terrorists after heavy firefight.

“Capitalising on intelligence regarding another group of Khawarij in the same general area, our troops successfully neutralised 11 more terrorists in a subsequent operation,” the ISPR confirmed.

Sanitisation operations are ongoing to remove any remaining India-backed terrorists from the region.

These successful intelligence-based operations are part of the armed forces’ intensified campaign to eliminate terrorism under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

The ISPR noted that terrorist attacks in Pakistan, particularly in border provinces such as KP and Balochistan, have sharply increased since 2021, following the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.