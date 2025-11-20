Shocking revelation about viral TikTok Star Ayesha Azhar

A surprising revelation has surfaced about TikTok star Ayesha Azhar, who took social media by storm after her dance to the song “Mera Dil Yeh Pukaray Aaja” went viral.

Ayesha Azhar recently appeared on a private TV channel’s program, where she shared interesting details about her academic life with the public.

Ayesha’s dance at her friend’s wedding to the song “Mera Dil Yeh Pukaray Aaja” had gone viral on social media, with even celebrities like Madhuri Dixit recreating her signature steps.

Ayesha now plans to step into the world of modelling and remains highly active on TikTok and Instagram. She revealed that she has completed her matriculation but was never among the top students academically.

Making a candid confession, she said, “I barely passed in school and even failed my matric exams three times. I eventually succeeded only because my friends forced me to attend classes regularly. I’m not very sharp in studies, so I can’t progress academically like others. That’s why I now want to build my career in modelling.”