Mahira Khan turns heads with latest looks in sleeveless eastern dress

LAHORE – Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has turned heads with her latest look, showcasing her timeless elegance in a sleeveless white eastern dress adorned with self-print floral patterns.

The stunning photos, shared on her social media, capture her graceful presence, with the actress looking effortlessly chic as she strikes a pose in the serene outfit.

In the accompanying captions, Mahira expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans, writing, “Your sunflowers bloomed in my room for days,” as a touching reference to the love and support she receives from her followers.

In another post, she wrote, “And your hugs and care.. I shall remember forever,” further highlighting the deep connection she shares with her fans.

Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan’s most beloved actresses, is known for her versatility and powerful performances across both television and film. She gained widespread recognition for her role in the popular drama “Humsafar” (2011), where she starred opposite Fawad Khan.

The drama became a major success, propelling Mahira into stardom. Since then, she has been a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, starring in several hit television dramas like “Shehr-e-Zaat (2012), Sadqay Tumhare (2014), and Bin Roye (2015)”.

In addition to her television career, Mahira has also made a name for herself in Pakistani cinema with leading roles in films like “Bol (2011), Raees (2017), and Verna (2017),” further solidifying her status as one of the country’s top actresses.