FBR suspends new property valuation in Islamabad on PM’s orders

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, has suspended the new property valuation for tax collection in Islamabad and issued a notification in this regard.

The FBR stated that valuation tables across the country were revised on October 29, 2024; however, the process in Islamabad was delayed due to pending complaints with the Federal Tax Ombudsman. An SRO for Islamabad had been issued on December 8, 2025, which the Chambers of Commerce & Industries and the real estate sector rejected, claiming that the listed values exceeded actual market rates.

The Chambers of Commerce & Industries and the real estate sector had demanded the withdrawal of the SRO and even appealed to the Prime Minister.

Businesspeople associated with the real estate sector said that the implementation of the new valuation table had increased taxes in the sector above the actual market value of properties.

Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, the FBR reviewed public and real estate sector objections, some of which were found valid. Subsequently, it was decided to re-examine and re-determine the valuation table for Islamabad.

According to the notification, SRO 2392(1)/2025 will remain suspended until January 31, 2026, or until the issuance of the revised SRO, whichever occurs first.