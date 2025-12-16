Two public holidays announced in Sindh

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 26 as well, in addition to December 25, on the occasion of Christmas for the Christian community.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government’s Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, December 26, 2025, has been declared a public holiday only for the Christian community in connection with Christmas.

The notification states that all government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government will remain closed. However, employees associated with essential services will be exempted.

Furthermore, the Sindh government has also issued a notification declaring a public holiday on December 25 on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, which will apply to all government and semi-government institutions, as well as corporations and local councils operating under the Sindh government.