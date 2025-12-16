Pakistan expresses desire to join BRICS, explores alternative payment system

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed its desire to join BRICS, and an alternative payment system is being considered for this purpose.

Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, stated that Pakistan wants to play a positive and constructive role by joining BRICS. The government is committed to promoting economic diplomacy, trade, and investment. Pakistan is focusing on strong regional coordination and sustainable investment.

According to details, while giving interviews to Azerbaijani and Russian media, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of North-South cooperation in digital economy, fintech, AI, and cybersecurity, as well as new trade and transport corridors. He said discussions are ongoing between Pakistan and Russia on energy, minerals, and a potential steel plant, and that economic stability is essential to boost investor confidence.

The Finance Minister also indicated that work is underway to regulate the digital currency and crypto sector, with the establishment of a Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in progress. He added that artificial intelligence could bring a revolution in agriculture, healthcare, and finance, and for freelancers, AI will increase income and productivity.