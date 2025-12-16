President Zardari administers oath to Federal Tax Ombudsman Zafar Hijazi

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, administered the oath of office to Federal Tax Ombudsman Zafar-ul-Haq Hijazi. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, attended by senior government officials.

During the ceremony, Zafar Hijazi took the oath as Federal Tax Ombudsman, followed by an important meeting with the President. President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated him on assuming his new responsibilities and extended his best wishes.

Zafar Hijazi has over four decades of extensive professional experience and has previously served as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

During the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the importance of the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s role, stating that the institution should play an effective role in resolving issues faced by taxpayers. He instructed that effective measures be taken to raise public awareness so that maximum citizens can benefit from the institution.

The President also stressed the effective use of modern technology, stating that the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office should provide citizens with prompt, transparent, and easy relief, while also expanding the institution’s outreach across the country.