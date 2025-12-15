Rajab Butt, Nadeem Naniwala get interim bail in gambling app case

LAHORE – The sessions court in Lahore has granted interim bail to popular TikTokers Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak Naniwala in a case related to the promotion of a gambling app.

The two influencers appeared before the court seeking interim bail, where Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi heard their petitions.

During the hearing, Rajab Butt’s lawyer, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq, presented his arguments. The court directed both accused to cooperate with the investigation and ordered that they not be arrested until January 6.

It was informed to the court that Rajab Butt had already secured bail from the Islamabad High Court, which had directed him to appear before the sessions court.

After considering the arguments, the court approved the interim bail for both TikTokers and extended the relief until January 6.

The case involves accusations of promoting online gambling apps, with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) having filed the charges.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for January 6.

Both Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak had filed their bail petitions through Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq in relation to two separate NCCIA cases.