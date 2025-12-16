Lionel Messi meets Kareena Kapoor in India, video goes viral

The presence of global football superstar Lionel Messi in India has generated great excitement across both entertainment and sports circles. One such moment that has caught widespread attention is his meeting with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, a video of which is rapidly going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Kareena Kapoor can be seen meeting Lionel Messi along with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh. A highlight of the moment was that both children were wearing Argentina’s football team jerseys, clearly reflecting their admiration for Messi.

The video shows the two boys looking extremely happy and excited, while Kareena Kapoor also appears to be thoroughly enjoying the memorable encounter.

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users began sharing mixed reactions. Many described it as a heartwarming family moment, while some commented sarcastically, saying that whenever a world-class athlete visits a country, film stars are quick to line up for photos with them.

During Lionel Messi’s recent visit to India, pictures and videos of his meetings with various prominent personalities have already been gaining attention. However, his interaction with Kareena Kapoor and her children has sparked particular interest among fans. The video is being widely shared on social media and is being seen as a memorable crossover moment where football and Bollywood came together in a single frame.