Avneet Kaur’s Barbie-Core look sets internet on Fire; See Viral Pics here

Bollywood babe Avneet Kaur once again proved why she rules social media. The actress dropped a fresh set of snaps on Instagram, and the internet cannot handle the glam.

Known for her bold yet chic fashion choices, Tiku Weds Sheru star stunned fans by pairing a cute pink bralette with classic denim jeans, creating a look that is equal parts soft, stylish, and sizzling. Her natural curls added the perfect touch of effortless beauty, while her nude makeup and highlighted lips elevated the overall vibe, giving major Barbie-core glam energy.

“You guys can tell me how my life is going. My room’s a mess. And I love my natural curly hair… Don’t you like them?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Fans flood the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis. Many praised her glowing beauty, while some raised questions about the revealing dress.