Famed Indian actress’ objectionable photos go viral

DELHI – A number of alleged objectionable photos of Indian actress Sreeleela have recently gone viral on social media with the celebrity stating that the images are AI-generated and not real.

She has lodged a police complaint, and an investigation is currently underway.

The AI-photos show Sreeleela in post-shower costume while she can be seen posing for the breathtaking images.

Taking to social media, Sreeleela wrote: “I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support Al-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion”.

Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment, she added.

“I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice. I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating. I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone,” read the post shared on X.