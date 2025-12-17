Hina Niazi’s kiss video with husband during wedding divides social media

LAHORE – Pakistani television host and anchor, Hina Niazi, known for her infotainment show has recently made headlines, but this time, it’s not because of her professional work. The reason for her newfound attention is her personal life.

Hina Niazi recently tied the knot with the person of her choice, and her wedding celebrations, including all the festivities, have captured the hearts of her fans, thanks to her stunning style.

A video from her reception has gone viral on social media, especially for her official photoshoot with her husband.

In the video, Hina Niazi is seen wearing a beautiful silver-colored outfit, posing with her husband.

A particularly memorable moment in the video shows her holding a bouquet of flowers in front of her face, creating an image that looks like she is kissing her husband.

As expected, the video sparked a debate on social media. The younger generation voiced their support for Hina, arguing that there is nothing wrong with her showing affection for her husband. One user commented, “This is her personal life, and she is married.”

However, some users criticized the act, claiming it goes against local cultural values and traditions. A few even suggested that Hina Niazi was becoming influenced by Western culture.

The video has ignited a new conversation, with opinions sharply divided across social media.