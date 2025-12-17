Hania Aamir’s bold reply to trolls steals the spotlight at Lux Style Awards

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again become the center of attention. With over 19.2 million followers on Instagram, her recent appearance at the Lux Style Awards and her new look have been widely discussed on social media.

After the award show, Hania shared a stunning reel of her LSA look on Instagram, where she can be seen confidently posing and lip-syncing to a song.

Fans showered her video with love. One user commented that she looked photoshopped, to which Hania Aamir responded bluntly, saying, “Surgery, Botox,” and even called it her new favorite joke.

Her bold reply was appreciated by fans, with many saying that Hania knows how to handle criticism in a very positive manner.

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir’s LSA look continues to receive immense praise. Fans and showbiz personalities alike have admired her charming style, flawless makeup, and confidence, saying it was hard to take their eyes off her.