Shai Hope sets new world record with century against 13 different teams

West Indies cricket captain Shai Hope has created a new record in international cricket.

On Wednesday, West Indies faced hosts New Zealand in Napier for the second ODI of the three-match series.

Shai Hope played a brilliant innings, scoring an unbeaten 109 and leading from the front with a superb century.

With this century, Hope became the first batter in the world to score centuries against all 11 Test-playing nations and, in total, against 13 different international teams.

He has now scored international centuries against all 11 full-member sides, as well as the Netherlands and Nepal.

This achievement makes him the only player in cricket history to score centuries against 13 different teams.

With this, he surpassed Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene, who both had centuries against 12 different teams.

This was Shai Hope’s 19th ODI century, equalling West Indies legend Brian Lara’s record of 19 ODI centuries. Chris Gayle remains the West Indies’ top ODI centurion with 25 centuries.

West Indies posted 247 for 9 while batting first against New Zealand.

However, the hosts comfortably chased the target, losing only five wickets, and took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.