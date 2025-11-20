SACF, DP World ILT20 seal strategic partnership in Riyadh to accelerate cricket growth in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) and DP World ILT20 have formalised a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at transforming Saudi Arabia into a regional cricket hub.

The agreement was launched at a ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, attended by HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, Chairman of SACF; Mr. Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman of DP World ILT20; and Mr. David White, CEO of ILT20, along with diplomats, sports officials, and media representatives.

The partnership aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program, coinciding with a pivotal phase for national cricket development as Saudi Arabia prepares for major milestones in 2026.

A panel discussion featuring former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull and Pakistan legend Waqar Younis highlighted talent development pathways and infrastructure priorities needed to support cricket’s rapid growth across the country.

In his address, HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal underscored the importance of the collaboration, calling it “a cornerstone in building a professional and sustainable cricket ecosystem in the Kingdom.” He noted that the partnership would widen opportunities for Saudi players, enhance private-sector engagement, and bolster SACF’s long-term ambitions. He also credited the Cricket Investment Company for driving investment, professionalisation, and infrastructure expansion.

A key feature of the agreement will see Saudi players join ILT20 team rosters for the first time, with future plans to host league events in the Kingdom.

Mr. Khalid Al Zarooni hailed the partnership as a “groundbreaking” step for regional cricket and thanked HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal for his leadership and hospitality. He said the collaboration underscored their shared commitment to developing Saudi talent and “expanding the cricket landscape across the region.”

ILT20 CEO David White echoed the sentiment, describing the Riyadh ceremony as a “memorable evening” for the sport. He highlighted the league’s rapid growth and expressed optimism about providing world-class opportunities for Saudi players as well as hosting ILT20 matches in the Kingdom. He congratulated the Saudi players joining Season 4, expressing confidence in their progress.

The agreement marks the beginning of a new phase of joint initiatives, including enhanced player development programs, training for coaches and umpires, hosting ILT20 league fixtures in Saudi Arabia, and expanding community-level engagement to promote cricket nationwide.