Shoaib Malik’s ex-wife Sania Mirza opens up on raising son Izhaan alone

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, ex-wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, recently shared her thoughts on the difficulties of raising a child alone during an interview with Bollywood director Karan Johar.

In the candid conversation, Sania, who has a child with Malik, encountered several questions including one about single parenting.

She admitted that raising her son alone is a challenging task, especially as she balances work and other responsibilities.

Sania explained, “I live in Dubai, and leaving my son there while I travel for a week is the hardest thing for me because I can’t be with him. My mother has been a blessing as she stays with my son, but otherwise, everything is fine.”

Sania also shared personal struggles, revealing that she has often skipped dinner because she finds it difficult to eat alone. She humorously added that this situation has even helped her lose weight.

It is worth noting that Sania and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik divorced in 2024, and the couple has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.