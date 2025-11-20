Latest

Ali Zafar, Ali Haider recreate classic hit ‘Zalim Nazron Se’ in new style

By Web Desk
12:08 am | Nov 21, 2025
Ali Zafar Ali Haider Recreate Classic Hit Zalim Nazron Se In New Style

Pakistani singers Ali Zafar and Ali Haider have decided to release the iconic song “Zalim Nazron Se” in a new and modern style.

The song, recreated by renowned singer, actor, and music composer Ali Zafar along with singer Ali Haider, will be released tomorrow in its 3.0 version, and a short teaser has already been shared.

After the teaser’s release, fans and music lovers are eagerly waiting to experience this famous song in a fresh new style.

It is worth mentioning that Ali Haider had earlier remade this song, after which he rose to fame. Although he had announced stepping away from music a few years ago, he is now returning with a new and updated style.

Ali Zafar is known for giving classic songs a new composition and presenting them beautifully, which has been widely appreciated by music fans.

Previously, Ali Zafar has recreated songs like Ale, Larsha Pekhawar, Balu Batiyan, Laila O Laila, and others— all of which received great admiration from listeners.

