Naeema Butt faces social media criticism over bridal couture week ramp walk

At Bridal Couture Week, Pakistani actress Naeema Butt caught attention as a celebrity showstopper, but after the event her ramp walk came under criticism on social media.

Naeema Butt has made her mark in showbiz with limited but strong and unique work. She has proven her talent in difficult and unconventional roles, and she will soon be seen in Shaan Shahid’s film “Bullah,” which has further raised fans’ expectations.

However, during her appearance at Bridal Couture Week, her walking style on the ramp faced backlash online. As soon as the video surfaced, various comments started pouring in. Some users questioned whether she was forced to walk the ramp, while others called her style unusual and made sarcastic remarks.

One comment said her walk seemed stiff, while another compared it to a “masculine style.”