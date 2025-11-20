Good news of Punjab workers as Marriage Grant increased to Rs6Lac

LAHORE – A sigh of relief for thousands of hardworking families as parents used to worry about how they would manage the heavy expenses of their children’s weddings.

The government has now increased the marriage grant for workers to Rs 6 Lac, turning anxiety into hope almost overnight.

Labour Department confirmed a huge Rs200,000 jump in the marriage grant for workers’ children. What used to be Rs400,000 has now increased to Rs600,000.

Punjab government also elevated death grant, support given to families of deceased workers. from Rs800,000 to an impressive Rs1,000,000. This uplift aims to provide grieving families with meaningful financial stability at a critical time.

A government spokesperson said the decision reflects a renewed commitment to the working class, ensuring they receive stronger financial backing for major life events.